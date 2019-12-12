Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
708-447-2261
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
Herman H. Rohde

Herman H. Rohde Obituary
Herman H. Rohde

Herman H. Rohde, 80 of Lyons; beloved husband of the late Georgiana; loving father of Deborah, Rebecca Synowiec and Jason ; dearest grandfather of Heather, Jessica, Angelica, Jonathan and Joseph (Elizabeth); dear great grandfather of Ayvah, Lorenzo, Elijah and Isaiah; fond brother of the late Jennie (John) Kolzow; brother in law of Charmaine Reznik; uncle of Shari (Jack) Amaral and Jesica (Lorenzo) Ramos, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Visitation Saturday, December 14, from 9 to 11:00 a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside to Trinity Community Church 7022 Riverside Drive, Berwyn for services at 11:30 a.m.

Interment Oakridge Cemetery. Funeral info 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Dec. 12, 2019
