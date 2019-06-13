Herbert Kircher Jr.



Born: October 3, 1946



Died: June 1, 2019



Herbert Kircher Jr., age 72of Antigo, WI died Sat, June 1, 2019. He was born on October 3, 1946, in Berwyn, IL a son of the late Herbert and Verna (Kegley) Kircher.



He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Westchester, IL and continued his education at DeVry Institute of Technology.



Mr. Kircher was a Vietnam veteran, who proudly served in the United States Army from March 14, 1968 to March 1, 1974, having been stationed in Korea. Herbert was an electrical engineer in the Chicago area having worked for Motorola and retiring from Appleton Electronics.



Survivors include a sister, Joann Bretl of Antigo; nephews, Joe (Vicky) Bretl Jr., Paul Bretl, Christopher (Sheryl) Bretl, Eric Bretl, Neil A. Bretl, Sr., H. Nicholas (Robyn) Bretl; nieces, Lisa (James Jr.) Shafel and Patricia (Dean) Bushey; and many great-nieces and nephews and great, great-nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Joe Bretl, Sr.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Fri, June 7 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo, WI. Burial will take place in Queen of Peace Cemetery in Antigo.