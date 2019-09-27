|
|
Henry Michael Klein, Jr.
Born: October 11, 1944; in Cicero, IL
Died: September 18, 2019; in San Angelo, TX
Henry (Hank) Michael Klein, Jr. died on September 18, 2019 in San Angelo, TX. He had recently relocated with his partner of 15 years, Patty Nagle, after living most of his life in the Chicago area.
Hank was born in Cicero, IL October 11, 1944 to Henry Michael Klein Sr. and Josephine Klein (Gianneschi). He was previously married for over 30 years to Carol Ann Klein (Corbett), with whom he had 4 daughters: Lorin Klein Costolo, married to Dick Costolo; Catherine Lee Girardeau, married to Jim Girardeau; Kristin Klein Robbins, married to Jeff Robbins, and Karin Klein, deceased 2019.
He leaves 6 cherished grandchildren: Rose and Michael Costolo, Abbey Lee Naspinski (by Cathy's husband Tony Lee, deceased) and Parks Girardeau, and Juliet and Troy Sanders (by Kristin's husband Jay Sanders, deceased).
Hank is preceded in death by beloved sister Janet Piggott and his youngest daughter Karin.
He was a graduate of Purdue University and the Northwestern School of Business. He had a long and distinguished career at RR Donelley & Sons in Chicago, and continued to work in mechanical systems well into his retirement. He was a problem solver and faced life head on. He never walked away from an argument and was quite certain of the correctness of his convictions. Music could reduce him to tears, and he marveled at the beauty and intelligence of his grandchildren. Hank loved to be out on the water, and was an avid fisherman, hunter, and reader. He shared at this past Thanksgiving that he was most grateful for his dog, Duke, who taught him about love.
His partner Patty provided this quote which truly reflects Hank's take on life: "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, 'Wow, what a ride!'" Hunter S. Thompson.
Family and friends are invited to share in a celebration of Hank's life at Madison's Pub and Grill, 7611 S Madison St, Willowbrook, IL on Sunday October 27, 3:00 pm.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sept. 27, 2019