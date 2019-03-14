Henry J. Haarth



Born: July 2, 1932



Died: March 5, 2019



Henry J. Haarth, of Almond, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at home with his family.



He was born in Chicago, IL on July 2, 1932 to the late Henry and Alice (Ugorek) Haarth. On July 9, 1955 he married Rosalyn Snopek. Henry was a veteran, serving in the Army. He was an avid bowler, bowling a few 300 games. He loved the outdoors and his kids will never forget all the camping trips. He was a devoted, respectful and strong individual who will live forever in the hearts of his family.



He will be sadly missed by his wife, Rosalyn "Rose"; children, Beverly (Tom) Lederhaus of Waupaca, Henry Jo (Maria) Haarth of Darien, IL, David (Crystal) Haarth of Shawano, Diane (Charles) Pansino of Bartlett, IL; sister, Janice Schiesser of Manawa; 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce and brother, Conrad.



The Memorial Service was on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home. The visitation was on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary