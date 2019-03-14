Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Haarth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry J. Haarth


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry J. Haarth Obituary
Henry J. Haarth

Born: July 2, 1932

Died: March 5, 2019

Henry J. Haarth, of Almond, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at home with his family.

He was born in Chicago, IL on July 2, 1932 to the late Henry and Alice (Ugorek) Haarth. On July 9, 1955 he married Rosalyn Snopek. Henry was a veteran, serving in the Army. He was an avid bowler, bowling a few 300 games. He loved the outdoors and his kids will never forget all the camping trips. He was a devoted, respectful and strong individual who will live forever in the hearts of his family.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Rosalyn "Rose"; children, Beverly (Tom) Lederhaus of Waupaca, Henry Jo (Maria) Haarth of Darien, IL, David (Crystal) Haarth of Shawano, Diane (Charles) Pansino of Bartlett, IL; sister, Janice Schiesser of Manawa; 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce and brother, Conrad.

The Memorial Service was on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home. The visitation was on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
""