Henrietta Susmilch
Henrietta Susmilch, 93, a lifelong resident of Stickney and Forest View, died peacefully on September 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Earl Susmilch; loving mother of Charles (Diana) Susmilch, Patricia (Gary) Radtke; Mary (the late Mike) Monroe and Earl (Linda) Susmilch; beloved daughter of the late Charles and the late Caroline Nemec; loving grandmother of Tricia Hovis nee Striska, Jenny Goodlund nee Susmilch, Lauren Sloan nee Susmilch, Michelle Monroe, Mark Monroe, Marcie Chadwick nee Monroe, and Melody Monroe; cherished great-grandmother of Joseph Hovis, Carly Goodlund, Melina Monroe, Matthew Monroe and Mason Monroe; dear sister of the late Zdenka Nemec. Special friends include Cathy Morgan, Frank Slezak, the late Otto Chalabala, and Joey Leotine.
Henrietta was honored by the State of Illinois for her service as an elections judge for over 60 years. She was also an officer with Western Fraternal Life Association. She held many roles in life including being a loving stay-at-home mother, loving wife and partner with her husband Earl in the family's A & A Feed Store business, and Insurance Specialist Supervisor at Clyde Savings & Loan. She volunteered many years in the Clyde Savings Gold Medallion Club, where she made lifelong friends. She authored Henrietta Susmilch: My Life (Lulu press). She loved baking (especially Kolachky), playing bingo and going to garage sales.
Henrietta was known for filling life with kindness, humor and simple joy. She had a true love and care for others, she was a friend to all, and she brightened up the room with her smile. She will be greatly missed. A private immediate family Memorial will be held in the future.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 10, 2019