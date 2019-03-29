|
|
Helga N. Bees
Helga N. Bees nee Kirschbaum, 90, of Elmhurst. Beloved wife of the late Paul R.; loving mother of Robert C. (Barbara), Richard A., Randall P. and Raymond G.; cherished grandmother of Eric, Hannah, Corinne and Caitlin; proud great grandmother of Maddie, Connor and Lily.
Helga said she always wanted a brother but got 4 sons instead. She was an artist and loved music.
Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for Immanuel Lutheran Church, 142 E. 3rd St., Elmhurst, IL 60126 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1 N. LaSalle St., #1200, Chicago, IL 60602. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 29, 2019