Helene Newman (nee Mosbach)
Helene Newman nee Mosbach, 74, of Addison. Friend and partner of the late Walter Joseph Bruhn; loving mother of Linda (Glenn) Chmielewski; cherished grandmother of Sara and Kelly; sister of the late Anthony Mosbach.
Helene worked as a Personal Banker at the Community Bank of Elmhurst, York State Bank and Elmhurst National Bank for over 40 years.
Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 10:00 a.m. until time of Services at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sept. 13, 2019