|
|
Helena O. Jordan
Helena O. Jordan, age 87, beloved wife of the late Raymond F.; loving mother of Olivia, Joseph (Linda) and Gregory (Bonnie); proud grandmother of Kyle, Corey, Mary and Trevor; dear sister of the late Roberta Piekarczyk; fond aunt of a niece and nephews.
Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, 9:15 a.m. until time of funeral 10:15 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, ( mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church. Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Visitation Catholic Grade School, 851 South York Road, Elmhurst IL 60126.
For funeral information please call 1-630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sept. 13, 2019