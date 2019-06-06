Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Helen T. Cockrell Obituary
Helen T. Cockrell

Helen T. Cockrell, nee Cinker, age 94; beloved wife of the late John W. Cockrell; loving mother of Susan Sheldon, Janis Gorski and the late Theresa Cockrell; cherished grandmother of Amanda (Mark) Roe, Amber (Collin) Verbick, Daniel and Emily Gorski; dear great-grandmother of Evelyn and Miles Roe, Coral Verbick; fond mother in-law of James Gorski. Visitation and Service were held Sunday, June 2nd 3:00PM until time at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. Interment Private. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on June 6, 2019
