Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
Helen Shurn
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
St Joseph Catholic Church
4801 Main Street,
Downers Grove, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St Joseph Catholic Church
4801 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL
Resources
HELEN SHURN

Helen Shurn, age 104 years, Sunday, March 10, 2019 of Downers Grove, IL formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Vytautas (1999); loving mother of Diane (Oreste) Boscia and Gloria Shurn; devoted grandmother of Nicole Boscia and Natalie (Matthew) Hoffman; cherished great-grandmother of Lily and Isabella Holtane; caring sister of the late Joseph Chesna and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday March 16, 2019 from 9:15 AM until Funeral Mass 10:00 AM at St Joseph Catholic Church, 4801 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment Lithuanian National Cemetery, 8201 S. Kean Ave., Justice, IL 60458.

Memorials to St Joseph Catholic Church would be appreciated. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 14, 2019
""