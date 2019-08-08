Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Harriet I. Edwards

Harriet I. Edwards Obituary
Harriet I. Edwards

Harriet I. Edwards (nee Matthei), age 90, of LaGrange; devoted mother to Deborah Edwards, David Edwards, Lauren Tvrdik (nee Edwards), & Glenn Edwards; proud grandmother of Kristin Tvrdik, Elise Tvrdik, Sean Edwards, Steven Edwards, & Michelle Edwards; preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald Edwards and sister Muriel Lettsome (nee Matthei). Harriet passed away peacefully at home on July 29th, following a brief illness. Harriet celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends on May 27, 2019. Born and raised in Chicago, Harriet attended Valparaiso University and was a homemaker, a golfer and bowler, and an avid gardener. Throughout her lifetime, Harriet loved her schnauzers dearly.

A funeral service was held at St. John's Lutheran Church of LaGrange on Saturday, August 3. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forward to St. John's Lutheran Church in LaGrange, the Hinsdale Humane Society, or Valparaiso University. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 8, 2019
""