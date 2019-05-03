Harold S. Goff Jr.



Harold S. Goff Jr. of Villa Park, Il. Beloved husband of 51 years of the late Lorraine J. Loving father of Deborah (Scott) Sullivan, Julie (Tom) Jelinek and Kurt Goff. Dear grandfather of Kathryn (Bryan) Leganski, Brian (Katelyn) Jelinek, Christopher Goff and Michael Usry. Great grandfather of Olivia and Owen Jelinek. Dear brother in law of Irene Marciniak. Proud uncle of Dan (Becki) Marciniak and Tim (Jill) Marciniak. Great uncle of Sophie, Maddi, Lauren, and Anna Marciniak.



Hal had a love for all things star and galaxy related. He was an avid swimmer and in his younger years participated in scuba diving. Hal also enjoyed smoking his array of pipes along with tapping his foot to some country music. Without a doubt, his pride and joy was his rescue dog, Chancey. He truly lived for her and his family.



Visitation Sunday April 28, 2019 at Steuerle Funeral Home 350 S. Ardmore Ave. Villa Park, Il. 60181 from 2: 00 p.m. to 7: 00 p.m. Funeral Monday beginning at St. Alexander Church 350 S. Cornell Ave. Villa Park, Il. Friends may gather from 9:15 a.m. until time of Mass 10:15 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to Best Friends Animal Society www.support.bestfriends.org or Tails Humane Society www.Tailshumanesociety.org For Further information 1-630-832-4161