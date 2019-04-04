|
Harold Charles Mochel, Jr.
Harold Charles Mochel, Jr. suddenly at age 74.
Beloved son of the late Harold, Sr. and Frieda nee Kischer. Much loved brother of Patricia K. "P.K." (Robert) Traub, Jackie (Paul) Rewerts and the late Joanne (Robert) Myers.
Dearest uncle of Rob Myers, Judy (Carl) Lite, Diane (Jeff) Siebels, Carol (Jeff) Dziatlik, Amy (Eric) Kiefer and Matt (Mary Beth) Mochel) and much loved great uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Lying in State Wednesday, April 3, 9:00 AM until time of Service at 11:00 AM at Bethel Lutheran Church, 36 North Grant Street, Westmont. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations to would be appreciated.
For funeral info: 630-852-3595
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 4, 2019