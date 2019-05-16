|
Gloria J. Vernerder
Born: Date; In Town
Died: Date; In Town
Gloria J. Vernerder, age 88, of the LaGrange area since 1952. Beloved wife of the late Carl P. Vernerder. Loving mother of Carla (Tim) Kelly and Nina (David) Anderson. Devoted grandmother of Christine (Tim) Miller, Sean (Lauren) Kelly, Nicole (Kristian Martincic) Anderson, Ross Anderson, and Katelin (Jacob) Karlin. Dear great-grandmother of Quinn and Reese Miller, Patrick and Eleanor Kelly, Luke and Talia Martincic, and Theadore and Claire Karlin. Cherished sister of Richard (Juanita) Krieg.
Preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.
Gloria was a retired children's librarian from Hinsdale Public Library. She was active at the First United Methodist Church, LaGrange. Through her years, Gloria was involved in many service and philanthropic groups, and that continued during her residency at Plymouth Place.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 26th at 3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 100 W. Cossitt Ave., LaGrange. Interment will be held privately at Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. For Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 16, 2019