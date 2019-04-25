Gloria Anne Hannas



Born: May 22, 1927



Died: December 18, 2018



Gloria Anne Kittell Hannas was born in Newark, NJ to Noel E. and Virgiline Kittell on 5/22/27 and passed 12/18/18. She was a former resident of LaGrange for over 60 years. She graduated from Woodbridge High School, and graduated from Indiana University in 1949 and earned her MA from Northwestern in 1972. She married Warren F. Hannas in 1950. She taught French at RBHS, Thornton Township, and later Thornwood High Schools. She later she became a private French consultant / tutor for students and for adults going abroad and was also a passionate volunteer advocate for people she felt were in need of support and freedom. Gloria was a commissioner from the First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange to the meetings of the Chicago Presbytery. She also worked with the Chicago Presbytery's Middle East Task Force, Peacemaking Mission Team, among other things. She advocated for justice in Central and South America. She was a progressive who spoke out for social justice and world peace. She was greatly admired her for her dedication, enthusiasm, and willingness to work for peace and justice. She received a Humanitarian Award from the LaGrange NAACP. She moved to Oak Park to an apartment in the Oak Park Arms in 2010. She became an active member of First United Church in Oak Park. She was on the church's Faith in Action Committee too. Gloria tutored elementary children as part of her church's Cluster tutoring program for inner city youth. She moved to Overland Park KS to be near family in 2017.



She is survived by her two children, Barbara (Hannas) Johnson and Stuart Hannas, two grandchildren, Sarah Payne, and Chris Payne, and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a niece, Cindy (Hanna) D'Esterre, and three nephews, Scott Hanna, Steve Hanna, and Craig Hanna. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange on Saturday, April 27th at 1:00pm at 150 South Ashland, LaGrange, Il. 60525. In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Missions & Outreach Ministry at either at First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange, 150 South Ashland, LaGrange, Ill 60525, or to Faith in Action at First United Church of Christ, 848 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL 60301.