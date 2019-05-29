|
|
Glenn Robert Mantooth (longtime former resident of Lemont) passed away in Mesa, Arizona on Friday, May 3, 2019. Glenn was born in Cleveland, Tennessee on May 21, 1937 and his family moved to Illinois when he was a young boy. After attending Lemont Township High School, Glenn served in the U.S. Navy. He was employed for several years by Electro-Motive
in LaGrange and spent many years in the trucking business as a cross-country driver. In 1999, Glenn relocated to Apache Junction, Arizona.
Preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Myrtle Mantooth, daughter Veronica Skupien, and brother John Mantooth.
Survived by his beloved wife Frances (nee Sweeney); sons Robert and Glenn II, daughter Jane (Ronald) Stratz; grandchildren Thomas, Samantha, Ashley, Heather, Leah, Dana, Russell, and Robert; brother Ed; aunt Virgie; numerous great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws who all will keep their special memories of Glenn in their hearts. Private interment in Tennessee.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 29, 2019