Gladys Jane Kornblith



Born: January 5, 1928



Died: February 25, 2019



Gladys Jane Kornblith (nee England), 91, of Frederick MD passed away Monday February 25, 2019 at Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick, MD. Beloved wife of the late Jack Kornblith. Gladys was born January 5, 1928 in Chicago, IL to the late George and Emily England. Gladys was a loving homemaker who was always there for her children. In her working years, she was a telephone operator, worked at a candy factory, waitressed and was an office worker. In her spare time, she enjoyed golf, solitaire, crossword puzzles, knitting, sewing, dancing and martinis. She had a special group of women that met on a monthly basis in the Chicago area.



Gladys is survived by her daughters Denise Mayer and Barbara Mudrak; grandchildren Sandra (Gary) Smith, Scott Mudrak and Mikey Mayer; great grandchildren, Samantha Smith and Scotty Mudrak and siblings, George England and Edith "Penny" Likins; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces.



She was preceded in death by her son Michael Mayer.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 P.M. on Sunday June 2, 2019 with memorial services to follow at 12:00 P.M. at West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont, IL. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County P.O. Box 1799 Frederick, MD 21702 or 108 Byte Dr., Ste 103, Frederick, MD 21702 or Daybreak Adult Daycare Center, Rocky Springs Rd., Frederick, MD 21702 or Homewood at the above address.