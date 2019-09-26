Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Gerald Malone


1935 - 2019
Gerald Malone Obituary
Gerard J. Malone

Gerard J. "Jerry" Malone, age 84, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1974, formerly of Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home with his loving wife Ann and family at his side.He was born February 26, 1935 in Evergreen Park, IL

.Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sept. 26, 2019
