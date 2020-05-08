Georgianna Frances Vorel
Born: April 16, 1925; in Chicago, IL
Died: April 23, 2020; in Elmhurst, IL
Georgianna Frances Vorel, of Elmhurst, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at Elmhurst Hospital one week after she turned 95 years old. She was born on April 16, 1925 in Chicago to Charles and Tillie Hlavac. She married Charles Joseph Vorel on September 3, 1949 in Chicago. He preceded her in death on February 11, 2002.
Georgiana is survived by her three children: Carol Vorel of Champaign, Illinois; Bruce Vorel (Dawn) of Rockford, Illinois; and Mark Vorel (Patti) of Elmhurst, Illinois. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Erica (Daniel) Applegate, Taylor Vorel, Lauren Vorel, Kendall Vorel; and by great-grandchildren Molly and Lana Applegate.
Georgianna's parents, brother, and numerous other relatives preceded her in death.
Georgianna lived a full life and was able to remain active until she broke her leg in 2016. She had a special passion for cooking, baking, and gardening. She took great joy in making dozens of different Christmas cookies every year. We were always amazed how she knew exactly what to add to whatever she was cooking or baking to make it better ? like a little pinch of this and a little bit of that. She loved to square-dance with her husband, and watch her grandchildren in their dance shows. She also loved to watch the birds in her backyard, reading, Sudoku, and jigsaw puzzles. She was a regular contributor to a wide range of organizations and charities, including those which help War Veterans, animals and Native Americans.
Most of all, she loved her family, her dogs, and her home and felt happiness and peace there. Now she is in her "eternal home" where she will live in peace with her loved ones who went before her. We did not lose a Mom, Mother-in-Law, Grandma, Great-Grandma - instead we gained another Guardian Angel in Heaven. In memory of Georgianna's generosity to numerous organizations and charities over the years, she would want donors to choose who they would like to support since there are so many people and animals that need help.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For service updates, Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL www.Ahlgrim.com or (847) 834-3515.
Born: April 16, 1925; in Chicago, IL
Died: April 23, 2020; in Elmhurst, IL
Georgianna Frances Vorel, of Elmhurst, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at Elmhurst Hospital one week after she turned 95 years old. She was born on April 16, 1925 in Chicago to Charles and Tillie Hlavac. She married Charles Joseph Vorel on September 3, 1949 in Chicago. He preceded her in death on February 11, 2002.
Georgiana is survived by her three children: Carol Vorel of Champaign, Illinois; Bruce Vorel (Dawn) of Rockford, Illinois; and Mark Vorel (Patti) of Elmhurst, Illinois. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Erica (Daniel) Applegate, Taylor Vorel, Lauren Vorel, Kendall Vorel; and by great-grandchildren Molly and Lana Applegate.
Georgianna's parents, brother, and numerous other relatives preceded her in death.
Georgianna lived a full life and was able to remain active until she broke her leg in 2016. She had a special passion for cooking, baking, and gardening. She took great joy in making dozens of different Christmas cookies every year. We were always amazed how she knew exactly what to add to whatever she was cooking or baking to make it better ? like a little pinch of this and a little bit of that. She loved to square-dance with her husband, and watch her grandchildren in their dance shows. She also loved to watch the birds in her backyard, reading, Sudoku, and jigsaw puzzles. She was a regular contributor to a wide range of organizations and charities, including those which help War Veterans, animals and Native Americans.
Most of all, she loved her family, her dogs, and her home and felt happiness and peace there. Now she is in her "eternal home" where she will live in peace with her loved ones who went before her. We did not lose a Mom, Mother-in-Law, Grandma, Great-Grandma - instead we gained another Guardian Angel in Heaven. In memory of Georgianna's generosity to numerous organizations and charities over the years, she would want donors to choose who they would like to support since there are so many people and animals that need help.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For service updates, Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL www.Ahlgrim.com or (847) 834-3515.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 8, 2020.