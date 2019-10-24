|
George B. Krug
George B. Krug, 72, of Burr Ridge, died October 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of his doll Kay, nee Tippin; loving father of Jennifer (William) McNaughton, Robert (Heidi), and Heart Almeida; proud grandfather of Jack, Nick, Grant, Andria, Kendall, William, and Jack; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear brother of Kitty (John) Dearie, Jody (Jerry) Schulte, Rob (Patti), and Bill (Marta); incredible friend and mentor to many.
A proud graduate of Fenwick High School, George served in the Illinois National Guard before embarking on his career in construction- from Krug Excavating, to ultimately founding K-Five Construction, which is run by his children today. A lifelong lover of golf, Palm Springs, travel, his many loyal friends and family, he will be greatly missed.
Visitation 2 to 9pm Thursday, October 24 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W 55th St, Countryside. Visitation continues Friday, October 25 from 8:30am until time of funeral prayers, 10:15am, at the funeral home.
Procession to St. John of the Cross, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, for 11am Mass. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Butterfield Country Club Employee Scholarship Program or to Fenwick High School. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 24, 2019