1/1
Genevieve B. Cesario
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve B. Cesario

Genevieve B. Cesario, nee Stachnik, of Elmhurst, former teacher and librarian at Immaculate Conception Grade School, realtor with Schiller Real Estate and director of Chicago Contract Bridge Association; graduate of Fontbonne College and Rosary College; beloved wife of Joseph T.; loving mother of Joseph R. (Ellen), Andrew (Diane), Katie (Chris Newitt) Cesario, Mary (Jeffrey) Harrold and Amy Cesario; proud grandmother of Elijah, Lily Rose, Rocco, Aza, Charles, Lauren and Casey; dear sister of John P. (Mary) Stachnik and Kathryn (William J.) Cesario; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 South Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126.

Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gibbons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
November 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Thomas J. Carbon, Relative
Family
November 27, 2020
What a lovely picture of Gen, such a beautiful smile. She is at peace now with Our Lord. God bless and keep you in the hallow of God's hands.
The Thomas J. Carbon Family, Relatives
Family
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
November 23, 2020
Joe,

My heartfelt thoughts are with you and your family as you pass through this difficult time.
Jean Kaczmarek
Friend
November 21, 2020
What a lovely picture of Genny. I will miss her with all my heart.
Robin Regan
Friend
November 21, 2020
What a great photo of Genny and her beautiful smile inviting you to smile back. She's a special lady and holds a special place in my memories. I enjoyed getting to know her better and work with her this past year. My deepest sympathies to Joe and the whole family.
Jan Churchwell
Friend
November 19, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 19, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved