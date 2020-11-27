Genevieve B. Cesario
Genevieve B. Cesario, nee Stachnik, of Elmhurst, former teacher and librarian at Immaculate Conception Grade School, realtor with Schiller Real Estate and director of Chicago Contract Bridge Association; graduate of Fontbonne College and Rosary College; beloved wife of Joseph T.; loving mother of Joseph R. (Ellen), Andrew (Diane), Katie (Chris Newitt) Cesario, Mary (Jeffrey) Harrold and Amy Cesario; proud grandmother of Elijah, Lily Rose, Rocco, Aza, Charles, Lauren and Casey; dear sister of John P. (Mary) Stachnik and Kathryn (William J.) Cesario; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 South Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126.
Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com