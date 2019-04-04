Home

First Congregational Church
1106 Chestnut St
Western Springs, IL 60558
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Western Springs
1106 Chestnut
Western Springs, IL
Gary H. Jenkins Obituary
Gary H. Jenkins

Gary H. Jenkins, age 80, beloved husband of Mary Jane Jenkins, nee Scarratt passed away on March 18, 2019. His memory is cherished by daughter, Elizabeth Ann Davis (Scott) & grandchildren: Matthew (fiance Courtney), Abby (Ben) Krantz, Michael & Rachel. Gary is also survived by three children from a previous marriage.

Gary will always be remembered for his positive outlook & fabulous smile. He cherished family, church, Brookfield Zoo, fine music & Disney Cruises. He and Mary have resided in Park Place retirement facility (Elmhurst) after many years of residency in LaGrange.

Celebration of Gary's life will take place Sat., April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the First Congregational Church of Western Springs, 1106 Chestnut, Western Springs, IL, 60558. Interment will be private.

Memorials to Gary may be sent to the First Congregational Church of Western Springs or the Chicago Zoological Society, Development Department, 3100 Golf Rd., Brookfield, IL. 60513.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 4, 2019
""