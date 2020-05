FRIEDA L. TUCKNOTTFrieda L. Tucknott age 99 years a 60+ year resident of Westmont. Beloved wife of the late Walter (2010); loving mother of Anita Ferreri, Arthur (Bonnie), Robert (Betty) and Walter Tucknott; cherished grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 5; dear sister of Irene and Eleanor; fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.Frieda was a Buyer for Sears, retiring after 25 years.Private burial was held. Memorial contributions in her name to Bethel Lutheran Church 36 N. Grant St. Westmont, IL 60559 (where Frieda had been a member for 60 years) would be appreciated.For information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408