FRIEDA L. TUCKNOTT
Frieda L. Tucknott age 99 years a 60+ year resident of Westmont. Beloved wife of the late Walter (2010); loving mother of Anita Ferreri, Arthur (Bonnie), Robert (Betty) and Walter Tucknott; cherished grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 5; dear sister of Irene and Eleanor; fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.
Frieda was a Buyer for Sears, retiring after 25 years.
Private burial was held. Memorial contributions in her name to Bethel Lutheran Church 36 N. Grant St. Westmont, IL 60559 (where Frieda had been a member for 60 years) would be appreciated.
For information www.toonfuneralhome.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 30, 2020.