Frieda L. Tucknott
FRIEDA L. TUCKNOTT

Frieda L. Tucknott age 99 years a 60+ year resident of Westmont. Beloved wife of the late Walter (2010); loving mother of Anita Ferreri, Arthur (Bonnie), Robert (Betty) and Walter Tucknott; cherished grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 5; dear sister of Irene and Eleanor; fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.

Frieda was a Buyer for Sears, retiring after 25 years.

Private burial was held. Memorial contributions in her name to Bethel Lutheran Church 36 N. Grant St. Westmont, IL 60559 (where Frieda had been a member for 60 years) would be appreciated.

Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Toon Funeral Home
