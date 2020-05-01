Frederick Ronald Luscombe
1935 - 2020
Frederick R. Luscombe

Frederick Ronald Luscombe, 84, of Elmhurst, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Fred was born in 1935 to Fred and Elsie Luscombe. He grew up in Crystal Lake, IL, with a sister, Grace who preceded him in death. After graduating from Crystal Lake High School, Fred went on to the University of Illinois-Champaign, where he studied Music Education, and where he met his wife, Lucretia. He earned a Master's Degree in Music from DePaul University.

Fred will be fondly remembered as a trombonist and founder of Luscombe Music. He inspired many musicians from the Chicagoland area with his witty sense of humor, his kindness and his willingness to help. He was a member of the Chicago Federation of Musicians Local 10-208. He was also an active member of Visitation Catholic Church.

Fred was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Fred was the loving husband of 63 years to Lucretia and proud father of Greg (Beth), Laura (Stephen), and Katherine (Brian). He was also unendingly proud of his grandchildren, Michele (Bryan), Jenna, Lisa (Andrew), Sarah, Julia (Anthony), Matthew, Emma, Abby and William, as well as great-grandchildren, Owen, Ahnikka and Jase.

Services will be announced once the family has determined a date. Please check Elmhurst Funeral Home - THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL www.Ahlgrim.com or call 630-834-3515 for information about the memorial mass.



Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 1, 2020.
