Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Frederick N. Thilmont


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frederick N. Thilmont Obituary
Frederick N. Thilmont

Born: April 15, 1937

Died: March 31, 2019

Frederick N. Thilmont, age 81, formerly of Lemont, IL passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Jeff) Kendzora; son, Jeffrey Thilmont, grandchildren; Britney (Sean) Osborne, Nick Kendzora, and Kole J. Thilmont; great-grandson Wade Osborne; sister Carol (Steve) Lewis, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews; and mother of his children, Pat Lupa.

He was born April 15, 1937 in Chicago, IL, attended Hinsdale Central High School, and college in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fred retired from Reynolds Aluminum/Alcoa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ruth Thilmont, and his siblings David Thilmont and Sally (Mike) Karesh.

Fred was an avid reader with a one-of-a-kind sense of humor. He enjoyed conversing, fishing, music, and solving puzzles. He was a big fan of Science Fiction and the Chicago White Sox. Fred will truly be missed. Special memories and good times shared will never be forgotten.

Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.

630-257-6363 or

www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 19, 2019
