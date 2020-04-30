Fred was our neighbor for the last few years.
He always had a twinkle in his eye.
We enjoyed exchanging stories about our cats and talking sports with him. It was always interesting to see which sports shirt or hat he was wearing!
We are saddened to hear of his passing and send our condolences to his family.
Fred will be missed.
Denny and Wendy Prosser
Fred William Goering
Born: October 29, 1929; in Chicago, IL
Died: April 19, 2020; in Elgin, IL
Fred William Goering, 90, of East Dundee, IL passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, IL.
Fred was born in Chicago, IL October 29, 1929 to Ernst and Margaret (Reuss) Goering, one of six children. He married Jeanette Francis Grylewicz in Cicero, IL in 1949 and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage until Jean passed away on March 22, 2010. Fred is survived by his four children: Fred (Denise) Goering of Ormond Beach, FL; Kathryn (Randall) Cihlar of Manito, IL; Karen (Michael) Krug of Algonquin, IL; and Nancy (Charles) Hedberg of Medina, OH; his eight grandchildren: Jeffrey (Kate) Goering of Downs, IL; Jody Goering Gaydos of Normal, IL; Grant Goering of Algonquin, IL; Scott Goering of Algonquin, IL; Matthew Hedberg of Olmsted Falls, OH; Ryan Krug of Cary, IL; Virginia Krug Brandt of Algonquin, IL; and Daniel Hedberg of Medina, OH. Fred also is survived by his seven great-grandchildren: Alli, Emily and Jake Goering; Madison and Brycen Gaydos; and Chase and Parker Goering. Fred's family was the light of his life and meant the world to him - he was one proud husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa!
Fred is also survived by two older siblings: his sister Helga Zumbahlen of Mokena, IL and his brother Helmuth Goering of Cicero, IL, plus many nieces and nephews and many good friends. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Wilbur, and two sisters, Kate and Liz.
Fred proudly served in the U.S. Army in 1947. He was in Battery A of the 903rd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion and was stationed at the Panama Canal. After his Honorable Discharge, Fred returned home to Cicero, IL, received his diploma from Bloom Township HS, married Jean, and started his lifelong career with General Motors. He worked first at the Electromotive plant in McCook, IL, and then at Fisher Body Division in Willow Springs, IL, where he was a machining foreman and a master craftsman from 1948 until his retirement in 1986. He and Jean and their family lived in Cicero, Stickney, Berwyn and Algonquin, IL, and he enjoyed his children, his pets, remodeling his home, taking care of his yard, and rooting for Chicago sports teams, especially the Cubs and the Bears. Fred also loved to follow the lives and adventures of his children and their spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After his retirement, Fred took to wood-working as his special hobby, making doll furniture, silent wind chimes, wall plaques and other items which he and Jean sold at craft shows in the area. He also made small rocking chairs and baby cribs, hand-crafted with Grandpa's love. After Jean passed away, Fred was able to find his last home, a condo at Village Green in East Dundee, IL where he spent the last five years of his life, making new friends and enjoying the residents, staff and many activities at the senior residence, plus his special pal, his kitty Suzy.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Algonquin/Lake-in-the-Hills Food Pantry at 1113 Pyott Road, Lake in the Hills, IL 60156, where Fred volunteered for several years, or to a charity of your choice. An online condolence may be left at www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 30, 2020.