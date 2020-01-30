|
Frank M. Pacejka
Frank M. Pacejka, age 96; beloved husband of the late Dana Pacejka, nee Mayer; loving father of Brian Pacejka and Andrea (Richard) Weissmann; cherished grandfather of Nicholas Pacejka and Kevin Lindberg; dear uncle to Mary Beth, Andrew, James, Celine, Marion, Fred, Nancy, and Bill.
Frank was the middle child of Czech immigrants. He was a baseball-loving south side kid and a life-long Cubs fan, and even had the chance to play tournament baseball on Wrigley Field with his brother and their neighborhood team. By 1943, he had a new passion - flying. While Navy flight school didn't quite work out as he'd hoped, it became the foundation for a career with American Airlines that would span over 40 years. Frank loved working for AA, and proudly wore his signature AA ball cap everywhere he went. In his spare time, he was a Ham Radio operator and Civil Defense volunteer. Frank enjoyed family and friends, and any opportunity to exchange funny stories and a good joke. He had a kind heart and quick smile.
Visitation Thursday, January 23rd, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. S. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Private Family Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you remember Frank by enjoying a bowl of "double chocolate" (chocolate ice cream with chocolate sauce) - his favorite dessert. For Information: 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jan. 30, 2020