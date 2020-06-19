Frank Greco
Frank Greco, 81, of Elmhurst, IL died June 11, 2020. He was the Beloved life partner of Barbara J. Dyer nee Straumann; father of Joseph (Sandy) Greco, Robert (Shelly) Greco, Frank Jr. (Susan) Greco, the late Angela (Kevin) Halprin; grandfather of Anthony, Danielle, & Frank III Greco, Katelyn Grace Halprin, Brooklynn & Charlie Greco; brother of Paul (Anna Maria) Greco.

Services were private. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oakbrook Terrace, IL.

Info. Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL www.ElmhurstFH.com or (630) 834-3515.



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 19, 2020.
