Franco Albian
Franco Albian, age 89, of Downers Grove, IL., passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 with his loving wife, Joan and his children beside him.
Franco was born in Cefalà Diana, Sicily, where he spent his youth in pursuit of his passion of becoming a musician. In 1948 he entered the Vincenzo Bellini Conservatory of Music in Palermo, Sicily, graduating with Honors in 1953. He played trumpet professionally with Sicilian Symphony Orchestra and the Teatro Massimo Bellini Opera House in Sicily until 1957, after which, he won the coveted first-chair trumpet position with the Radio Éireann Symphony Orchestra in Dublin, Ireland. Franco's move to Dublin proved to be a pivotal turn in his life as he met his future bride, Joan. Franco and Joan married in 1960 in Dublin, and ultimately moved to the United States, where they raised their family in Chicago.
Throughout the remainder of his career, Franco continued his pursuit of music in many facets; he was a performer, teacher, composer, conductor, and a friend to all who loved music. He was always surrounded by music and composed well into his 80's. Franco was especially grateful to the members of the Sicilian Band of Chicago, the Waukesha Area Symphonic Band, the American Wind Band of Downers Grove, and his thousands of music students.
Franco is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Marco and Rosina, his sisters and brothers, Paolina, Alessandro, Natale, and Maria. Franco is survived by his devoted wife Joan (nee McNally), his sisters, Pina (Mario) and Mela, his loving children, Mark (Noel), Joseph (Tricia), Rosanne (Edward), and Robert (Mary Beth), his grandchildren, Michael (Allie), Eric (Stephanie), Alexandra, Elisse, Isabella, Julia, Mia, Conor, Sam, Mary Claire, and his great grandchild, Callum.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and for everyone's health and well-being, services will be held with immediate family only and a celebration of Franco's life will be scheduled, for all, at a later date. For more information on Franco's life and his music, please visit www.francoalbian.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the, St. Mary of Gostyn Parish, St. Vincent DePaul Society, are appreciated.
Please support the Franco's family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home in Downers Grove. 630-968-1000.