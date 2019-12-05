Home

Francis Joseph Cozzie

Francis Joseph Cozzie Obituary
Francis Joseph Cozzie

Born: August 29, 1936

Died: Nov. 26, 2019

Francis "Frank" Joseph Cozzie of Cicero, IL and more recently Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin passed away on Nov. 26, 2019. Frank will be cremated and a Celebration of Life Service will be held in the spring of 2020. Information for this event will be shared with family and friends. Burial will take place in National Cemetery.

Frank was born August 29, 1936 in Chicago. After graduation from High School, Frank joined the service and served in the USMC during the Korean War. Frank loved the Marines and was proud of the USMC his entire life. Semper Fi.

Frank is survived by his wife Kay, his sons Bob, Frank, Louie, and Donnie. His daughter Suzy and son in-law John. Many grandchildren and nieces and nephew.

Frank was a gear cutter for Danley Machine in Cicero, Illinois. He enjoyed golfing and bowling when he was younger. Later in life, he loved to fish and go to the casino with his grandsons John and George, and his daughter Suzy and wife Kay.

Frank is preceded in death by his brother Bob and Louie.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI (715-423-1414) is assisting the family.
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019
