FRANCES M. MANTOOTH



Born: April 30, 1941; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 28, 2019; in Mesa, AZ



Frances (Fran) Marie Mantooth (n e Sweeney) of Apache Junction, AZ, passed away in Mesa, AZ on May 28, 2019, less than one month after the death of her beloved husband of 58 years, Glenn. Fran was born on April 30, 1941 in Chicago, IL. As a teen, her family moved to Lemont, IL where Fran graduated from Lemont Township High School. After graduation, Fran commuted for work in downtown Chicago where she enjoyed the bustle of the city. For many years, she was in management for Kmart. Fran and Glenn lived in the Lemont area until 2001 when they moved to Apache Junction, Arizona. Fran loved living in Arizona and never got tired of looking up at the Superstition Mountains from her front porch. Her family and many friends will always remember her sweet personality, kindness, laughter, and strength -- even when facing difficult situations. We shall all miss her greatly.



Besides her late husband, Fran is preceded in death by her parents, John and Jane Sweeney, daughter Veronica Skupien, and brother Charles Michael Sweeney. She is survived by her children, Robert of Spring Valley, IL, Jane (Ronald) Stratz of Maricopa, AZ, and Glenn II of Apache Junction, AZ; sisters Barbara (Joe) Ruguone of Phoenix, AZ, Catherine (Randy Begotka) Sweeney of Scottsdale, AZ and Christina Sweeney of Santa Rosa, CA; brother John (Linda) Sweeney of Windsor, CA; grandchildren Thomas, Samantha, Ashley, Heather, Leah, Dana, Russell, and Robert; aunt Vi Ward; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Private interment.