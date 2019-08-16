|
Forrest Thomas Alexander
Born: August 19, 1957
Died: August 4, 2019
Forrest Thomas "Tom" Alexander of Chesterfield, Missouri born in Rockford, Illinois on August 19, 1957, fell asleep in the Lord on August 4, 2019. Beloved husband for 27 years of Stacey Alexander (nee Smid); loving son of Joan (Don) Alexander and the late Forrest William Geiken; son-in-law of Jan and the late Barbara Smid; dearest brother of Vanessa (Jim) Clohessy; brother-in-law of Stephen (Susan) Smid and Brian (Stephanie) Smid; grandson of the late William and Blanche Geiken, Christ "Papou" and Bessie "Yaya" Velis and Alexander and Victoria Zivich; dear nephew of Esther Velis and Ronald Geiken and the late Anne (Constantine "Gus") Kangles; dear uncle of James and Joanna Clohessy, Alexis (Bret) Laughlin, Sean Stryker, Ethan Smid, Nicholas Stryker and Janna and Brian Smid; cousin of Suzanne Geiken and the late Nicholas Kangles; beloved godfather of Megan Tully.
Tom was blessed with the constant unwavering love of his mother and two loving fathers -- one from birth and one who taught him life skills and professionalism. He credited this solid family foundation for making him the person he was.
Tom was a kind and generous person with a quick wit and positive outlook on life. He made life-long friends wherever he lived and worked. He loved to travel and especially enjoyed good food and wine. Tom was very proud of his 26-years of volunteer service as a Reserve Police Officer for St. Louis County Police Department. Tom also volunteered as a Duo TOUCH therapy team with all three of his beloved canine companions: Thunder, Maggie and Nitro.
Services: Visitation was held at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Road, Elmhurst, IL, Sunday, August 11, from 4-8 p.m. with Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. Memorial Service was held at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Road, Westchester, IL, Monday, August 12, at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The BackStoppers, Inc., 10411 Clayton Rd., Suite 203, St. Louis, MO 63131, BJC Hospice, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, MO 63179-9917 or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Family Life Center, 4967 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 16, 2019