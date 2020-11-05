1/
Evelyn Fredericks
Evelyn Fredericks

Evelyn Fredericks, nee Gansberg, age 91; lifelong resident of Downers Grove, IL.

Beloved wife of the late William S. Fredericks; loving mother of Michael (fiancé Angel Mulligan) Fredericks and Pamela (the late Allen) Lukritz; cherished grandmother of Amy Ruehl, Jason (Tracey) Lukritz, Melissa (Cody) Beran, and Kevin Lukritz; dear great-grandmother of Leena, Jackson, Addison, and Colton; fond aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Evelyn was a past President of the Downers Grove American Legion, Alexander Bradley Burns Post 80, Women's Auxiliary.

Private family Visitation Sunday, November 1st, 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. South of Ogden) Downers Grove. Funeral Monday, November 2nd, family and friends to meet at 9:40 AM at St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St. Downers Grove, for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Legion, Alexander Bradley Burns Post 80, Women's Auxiliary, 4000 Saratoga Ave. Downers Grove, IL 60515 are appreciated.

The Funeral Home and Church will be following the State of Illinois guidelines. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
