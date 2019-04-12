|
Evelyn Daniels
Evelyn Daniels, 101, of Bridgman, MI passed away peacefully at her home, Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Evelyn is survived by her children Patricia Zelkoff Curtin Daniels, John, Lee, William, Richard, Robert, David, and Thomas Daniels; 20 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; and faithful canine friend Roxy. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and husband Albert Daniels.
A private service will be held at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethshan Association, 12927 S. Monitor, Palos Heights, IL 60463, http://bethshan.org/, Caring Circle, www.lakelandhealth.org/caring-circle or to the .
Those wishing to share a memory of Evelyn online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com
To the world you are a mom, to our family you are the world.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 12, 2019