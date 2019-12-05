Home

Eugene Jaroslav Zoul

Born: July 12, 1925; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 19, 2019; in Oak Park, IL

Eugene Jaroslav Zoul, 94, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Oak Park Arms in Oak Park, Illinois.

Born on July 12, 1925, in Chicago, Gene attended Morton High School in Cicero, Illinois, before joining the Marines at the age of 18. He served with honor, including participating in the battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.

After the war, he held a number of jobs before settling into a long career in the printing industry. After working for several printing companies in the Chicago area, Mr. Zoul began working for Tidd Printing, eventually buying the business and running it alongside his wife and daughter in Berwyn.

After sixty years of work devoted to Tidd Printing, Gene finally retired in 2015 at the age of 90. Fluent in the Czech, Gene loved nothing more than interacting with family members in his native language, dining at various Bohemian restaurants in the area, and even traveling to Czechoslovakia on several occasions.

In addition to his wife, Audrey, he is survived by a daughter, Pamela Poloncsik.

He was preceded in death by his son, Eugene Jaroslav Zoul, Jr.

He is also survived by a granddaughter, Erin (Jason Towe) Poloncsik and a grandson, Jonathan Poloncsik; sister Camilla (John) Coppinger; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jaroslav Zoul and Antoinette (nee Jedlicka) Zoul; his sister, Blanche (Albino) Giusto; and his brother, Robert (Geraldine) Zoul.

Published in Suburban Life Publications on Dec. 5, 2019
