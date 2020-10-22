Ernest Smith
Born: April 4, 1926
Died: September 8, 2020
Long time Downers Grove resident Ernest (Ernie) Smith was born on April 4, 1926 in Chicago and died on September 8, 2020. His final days were spent at his beloved Glen Lake, Michigan surrounded by family and friends as he made his way home after a long illness. Ernie was a World War II veteran and a self-made man who overcame great challenges to create an amazing life and legacy. He was a serial entrepreneur, starting his first business at age 11. He would sneak out of the house at night to serve as the late night dispatcher for the Downers Grove Taxi Service and return home for a few hours sleep before doing his paper route. He later founded a successful educational technology company, Aidex, installing language and electronic labs in high schools and colleges throughout the Midwest.
Even though he had to work hard to succeed, his greatest strength was his ability to connect with people in all areas of his life. He was so generous and caring of others, but he also liked to have fun. He had a sparkle in his eye that drew people to him. He will be missed.
Ernie will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 44 years, Dana Kay Smith, and his children Michael (Sue), Jeffery (Christina), Barry (Lynn), Mary (Tom), Cindy (Joe), and Kristi (Denis). Grandpa Ernie will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jesse (Christina), Ryan, Tracy, Tina, Chris (Cassie), Daniel (Kandice), Jacob (Barbara), Kate, Colleen, Alan (Stephanie), Michael (Olivia), Eileen (Mike), Peter, Jamie, and Gabe, as well as fourteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Ernie was preceded in death by his twin sister, Bette, his father, Harold Guy Smith, and his mother, Elizabeth Smith. In addition, his stepmother Elva Smith and step siblings Rachel, Evelyn and Donald.
Donations in Ernie's honor may be made to www.honorflightchicago.org
or https://heartlandhospicefund.org/