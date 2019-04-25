Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Erna Luise Geisel, age 99; passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019, just two months shy of her 100 birthday. Preceded in death by her loving husband Lutz Geisel, her cherished infant son, her parents Gustav and Rosa Engelhardt, and her siblings Hedwig, Erika, and Gustav; Erna will be missed by nieces and nephew and many dear friends. Visitation Wednesday, April 17th 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Service Thursday, April 18th 1:30 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. S. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 25, 2019
