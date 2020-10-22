Erik Vincent Enger
Born: October, 11, 1966; in Morris, IL
Died: October 15, 2020; in Downers Grove, IL
Erik Vincent Enger was born in Morris on October, 11, 1966 to Reid and Carol Enger and passed away on October 15, 2020 at the age of 54 in Downers Grove where he lived. He was a graduate of Nettle Creek School, Morris High School in 1984 and attended Northern Illinois University before finishing college at Lewis University in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. Erik played basket ball in high school as #24, the number his son Ryan, 15, now wears, and was a lifelong Chicago Bulls and Bears fan. Erik never had a dog he didn't love, never met a problem he couldn't solve, and never found a recipe he couldn't cook. He loved TV and movies, especially Marvel blockbusters, making his family laugh with one-liners and funny texts. He was a trusted employee and relished the challenges of his work as a solution architect at Perficient, where he worked for the last 15 years. His biggest joys were his children, Ryan, 15, and Haley, 10. He loved basketball and his son Ryan carries on his legacy and love of the game. He and Haley loved their Indian Princess camp-outs and the three of them ran the Bonfield Express 5K for years (though he preferred to drive around in his Jeep Wrangler he named Yeti). He was also an amazing son, brother and uncle. In addition to his children and parents, he is survived by his sisters Kim Wyatt and Jodi (Jason) Marquith, his uncle Jack (Denise) Enger, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Known for his willingness to help anyone who needed it, he was an organ and tissue donor.
Private family service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Downers Grove. The family will be hosting visitors at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home at 4343 Main St, Downers Grove on Tuesday, October 20 from 3PM-6PM. Memorials maybe made to the American Heart Association
or the Bonfield Express.