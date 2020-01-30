|
Emily Anne (Siebert) Bittman
Emily Anne (Siebert) Bittman passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020, surrounded by family at Plymouth Place in La Grange Park, Illinois. Emily was born in Berwyn, Illinois and was a longtime resident of La Grange and Western Springs, and a graduate of Lyons Township High School (class of 1949) and Lyons Township Junior College.
Emily married Anthony J. (Tony) Bittman in June of 1952. Prior to raising a family, Emily worked as an Executive Secretary for Ryerson Steel, Price Waterhouse, and Jewel Tea Co. Later in life, she managed Tony's dental practice in Western Springs until they retired to The Landings in Savannah, Georgia.
After Tony's passing, Emily returned to La Grange Park to be closer to family and friends.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Emily Siebert, her brother, Earl Siebert, and granddaughter Emily Asli Kandemir.
Survivors include her son Anthony Joseph Bittman, Jr., Cheryl (Terry) Vander Biezen, Barbara (Emre) Kandemir and Charles Bittman; nine grandchildren Lise (Justin) Cochran, Rebecca (Kevin) Keller, Samantha Bittman, Adam Vander Biezen, Teoman Kandemir, Anthony Joseph Bittman III, Emily Grace Bittman and Pierce Bittman; and two great-grandchildren, Addison Keller and Greyson Cochran. She is also survived by her brother William Siebert (Kate).
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or:
Emily Asli Kandemir Scholarship Fund
Concordia Language Villages
901 S 8th St
Moorhead, MN 56562
Attention: RoseE Hadden
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jan. 30, 2020