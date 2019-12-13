Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
1032 Maple Ave Downers Grove
Elmer F. Chessman

Elmer F. Chessman Obituary
Elmer F Chessman

Elmer F Chessman of Downers Grove died September 23, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Janet E Chessman, sister Betty Lee and parents Elmer and Norma Chessman, father of Sharon (Brad) Kent, Susan (Jim) Parthun and Cindy (Kevin) Nystedt. Grandfather of 6 and uncle to 5 nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held December 21st at 3:00PM at the First United Methodist Church 1032 Maple Ave Downers Grove.
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, 2019
