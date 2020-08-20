Ellen was truly the kindest, most loving woman I’ve had the honor to know.

Her greatest achievements is the trickle down effect of her kindness for her children, her grandchildren & her great grandchildren. She was a fierce force to be reckoned witha very fast walker.

She welcomed you to her home with coffee cake and a fresh cup of coffee.

We are all better for having been loved by Ellen. Rest peacefully Grandma E!

Karen Goudie

