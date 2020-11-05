Elizabeth Kirk Kawaters
Born: June 13, 1988; in Hartford, CT
Died: October 25, 2020; in Downers Grove, IL
Elizabeth Kirk Kawaters, 32, died peacefully in her sleep the evening of October 25 at her Downers Grove residence. Born June 13, 1988 in Hartford, CT to her parents, Hubert and Michele Kawaters, Elizabeth spent most of her life as part of the Downers Grove community, having attended Downers Grove North High School and participated in many community organizations.
Elizabeth pursued her passion for the arts throughout her career, but also was a lifelong learner, finding joy in the acquisition of knowledge and dedicated herself to the pursuit of various studies. Elizabeth is survived by her loving son, Alexander Kirk Kawaters, her parents Hubert and Michele Kawaters, and four generations of family.
Private memorial services will be held this Saturday at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home from 1-3 p.m. Elizabeth followed in Christ?s example, she practiced kindness and loved everyone. In her honor, please consider a donation to the DuPage Pads organization (https://dupagepads.org/donate/
) in lieu of flowers.
