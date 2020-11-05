1/1
Elizabeth Kirk Kawaters
1988 - 2020
Elizabeth Kirk Kawaters

Born: June 13, 1988; in Hartford, CT

Died: October 25, 2020; in Downers Grove, IL

Elizabeth Kirk Kawaters, 32, died peacefully in her sleep the evening of October 25 at her Downers Grove residence. Born June 13, 1988 in Hartford, CT to her parents, Hubert and Michele Kawaters, Elizabeth spent most of her life as part of the Downers Grove community, having attended Downers Grove North High School and participated in many community organizations.

Elizabeth pursued her passion for the arts throughout her career, but also was a lifelong learner, finding joy in the acquisition of knowledge and dedicated herself to the pursuit of various studies. Elizabeth is survived by her loving son, Alexander Kirk Kawaters, her parents Hubert and Michele Kawaters, and four generations of family.

Private memorial services will be held this Saturday at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home from 1-3 p.m. Elizabeth followed in Christ?s example, she practiced kindness and loved everyone. In her honor, please consider a donation to the DuPage Pads organization (https://dupagepads.org/donate/) in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
