Elizabeth Bovis
Elizabeth "Betty" Bovis, nee McClurg, R.N. of Oak Brook, IL, Palm Desert, CA, and Williams Bay, WI; beloved wife of George S. Bovis; loving mother of Beth (David Feldstein, MD) Bovis and Christopher (Andrea) Bovis; proud grandmother of Samantha Feldstein and Alexander Feldstein; dear sister-in-law of Michael (Patricia) Bovis.
A private Funeral Mass was held.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the La Rabida Children's Hospital https://larabida.org/donate-form/ (please use the drop down to designate In Memory of Elizabeth McClurg Bovis) or the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption dtfa.convio.net/elizabethbovis. Arrangements by the Ahlgrim Funeral Home, Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on June 14, 2019