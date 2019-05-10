Elinor Rook



Born: November 11, 1921; in Bloomington, IL



Died: March 14, 2019; in Costa Mesa, CA



On March 14, 2019 Elinor "Jean" Rook passed away peacefully after a long illness, in Costa Mesa, California at the age of 97. She was born in Bloomington, Illinois on November 11, 1921.



She is preceded in death by her husband William M. Rook, and is survived by her two children, Karen Rook and Dennis Rook, and many close friends. Jean Rook lived in Elmhurst for almost 50 years, where she spent her professional career as a home economics teacher at York Community High School. She was very involved in the Elmhurst community, devoted to her P.E.O. chapter (a charitable organization), and was an avid bridge player. One of her greatest loves was travel, and she enjoyed many international and domestic travel adventures during her retirement. After wintering in Palm Springs for several years, she moved there permanently in 2008 to escape the Illinois winter, and to be closer to her children, both of whom live in southern California. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, and a kind, generous person who was also quite fun and immensely talented.



Her ashes are interned next to her husband at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, and at her Palm Springs home.