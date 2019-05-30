Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
EDYTHE M. LIKINS


Edythe M. Likins

Born: March 18, 1924

Died: April 21, 2019

Edythe "Penny" Marie Likins, born March 18, 1924 and passed away April 21, 2019, reaching and surpassing her 95th birthday. Between 1924 and 2019, Penny was a wife, an aunt, a great aunt and a great great aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a bookkeeper at Midland Pipe in Cicero, IL. When she retired and moved to Florida, she began a second career as a real estate agent attempting to protect the elderly from unscrupulous forces with regard to property and finances. She and her husband Otis "Red" Likins enjoyed golf, traveling and socializing with friends, not only through their working years but also in retirement. Penny was a resident of Florida, but relocated to Maryland after her spouse, Red, passed on November 20, 2017, to be closer to her family in her final years. She is preceded in death by her spouse, Red, her sister, Gladys nee England Mayer Kornblith; and her younger brother Daniel England. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:30 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 P.M. at West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services 39 N. Cass Ave.,. Westmont, IL Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 30, 2019
""