Edward Richard Swiderski
1965 - 2020
Edward Richard

Swiderski II

Born: August 13, 1965

Died: September 14, 2020

Edward Richard Swiderski II, of Elburn, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, into the arms of his Savior following a battle with liver disease. His body may have broken, but his spirit stayed strong and was lifted up by the love and prayers of his family until he was freed from his afflictions.

Ed was born August 13, 1965, in Chicago, IL, to proud and loving parents, Edward Sr. and Janice (Janicke) Swiderski.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Mariann O'Malley; two sons, Edward Richard III and William "Liam" Joseph Swiderski; his mother, Jan (Mike) Ruffner; three siblings: Sue Ruffner,Sean Ruffner, and Mike (Sandy) Ruffner; four sisters-in-law: Eileen O'Malley, Madeline Brazeau, Katie (Tom) Zilius and Joanie (Tony) Levand and a family of friends.

He joins his father, Edward Richard Swiderski Sr., his sister-in-law, Jennifer Ruffner; maternal grandmother Helene Betty Janicke; his mother and father-in-law, Joan and William O'Malley who preceded him in death.

Memorial Mass to celebrate Ed's faith will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Gall Catholic Church, 43W885 Hughes Rd., Elburn, IL, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Fr. Max Striedl, pastor of the church, will officiate with private family burial will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Ed's name. Checks may be made to the "Edward Richard Swiderski II Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119.Tributes and memories may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can see his full lifestory.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
