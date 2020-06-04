Edna Jean Schulz
1929 - 2020
Edna Jean Schulz

Born: November 18, 1929

Died: May 14, 2020

Edna Jean "Eddie" Schulz (Wahl), formerly of Downers Grove, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at Lombard Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, Lombard, IL. Born on November 18, 1929 to the late George L. Wahl and Edith Marie Wahl (Lindquist), Eddie spent her entire life in the Chicago area. She attended Clarendon Hills and Hinsdale schools and settled in Downers Grove after marrying her beloved husband of 62 years, the late Elmer A. Schulz.

Eddie was well known for her infectious smile and gentle spirit. A natural giver, she was quick to offer a helping hand, an encouraging word or a listening ear to anyone in need. Family, friends and strangers alike were blessed by her compassion and kindness. Eddie was active in several philanthropic organizations throughout her life, and the couple were long-time members of Christ Church of Oak Brook.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eddie is preceded in death by her brother, George Wahl, and her twin sister, Mary Lou Schultz (Wahl). She is survived by her 4 children, Edward A.Schulz (Danette), Katharine J. Kooy (Darrell), Nancy L. Yung (Larry), and Thomas D. Schulz (Cathy), 11 grandchildren and 8 1/2 great-grandchildren.

Due to current restrictions, interment will be private.

Memorials may be sent to: The Morton Arboretum (www.mortonarb.org/join-support), Lisle, IL; ASPCA (www.aspca.org); or any local animal shelter. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
