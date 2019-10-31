Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:30 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cletus Church
600 W. 55th St.
LaGrange, IL
Dorothy Marie Dybas

Dorothy Marie Dybas Obituary
Dorothy Marie Dybas nee Masepohl

Dorothy Marie Dybas (nee Masepohl), age 71, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, formerly of Willow Springs. Beloved wife of Michael A. Dybas for a wonderful 50 years. Loving mother of Ben (Neah) Dybas and Melissa (Rob) Gordon. Devoted grandmother of Porter Dybas and Robin Gordon. Dear sister of Barbara (Bob) Holzer and Beverly (Michael) Colbenson.

Preceded in death by her brothers and sisters Donald Masepohl, Jack Masepohl, Marge Brabbit and Elaine Masepohl, and her parents Elroy and Violet Masepohl. Cherished sister-in-law of Carolyn (Sandy) Salyards and James Dybas. Fond aunt and friend of many.

Memorial Visitation 6:30pm until a Celebration of Life 7:30pm Thursday, November 7th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside.

Family encourages family and friends to prepare words and memories to be shared at that time. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at St. Cletus Church, 600 W. 55th St., LaGrange, IL 60525 on Friday, November 8th for 10am Mass. A full obituary can be viewed at Hjfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, LaGrange Park or the Beds Plus Care Program.

For further information: 708-352-6500
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 31, 2019
