Mrs Smith was a great mom and taught all of her children & their friends how to live life fully . She was a very strong woman who welcomed all of us into her home . She loved her coke & had cases to spare in the garage for all of us to enjoy.We loved hanging out at their home- a warm friendly caring environment.Happy to see she lived a long life. My condolences to Sue, Cheryl , Christine and Sammy, & all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Miss seeing all of you.



Lynn Brennan

Friend