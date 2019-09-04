|
Dorothy Briscoe
Dorothy "Dottie" Briscoe, nee Pirc, beloved wife of the late Edward L. Briscoe, loving mother of Daniel (Cathy) Briscoe, David (Lisa) Briscoe, cherished grandmother of Kyle (Erin), Matthew (Joyce), Brendan (Fran), Kelly (Kristin), Julia, great grandmother of Cora and Leo; dear sister of the late Donald (the late Bernadine), the late Francis (Maureen), the late Carol (the late Robert). Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Helen.
Graduate of Providence Catholic High School and Joliet Junior College. Dottie worked as a Medical Technician at the old St. Joseph Hospital (Joliet). After moving to Downers Grove and her sons graduating from college, Dottie began a nearly 25 year career as an agent / broker in real estate sales. She enjoyed helping families with the big decisions of purchasing or selling a home.
Her real joy was when she became a Nana / grandmother.
The family wants to recognize the love and care given by the staff to Dottie at Meadowbrook ManorCare Bolingbrook.
Visitation was held September 4th, at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home and the Funeral was held September 5th, at St. Joseph Church. Interment Private - Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dottie's name to BrightFocus.org to help cure Alzheimer's disease. For funeral information 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Sept. 4 to Sept. 12, 2019